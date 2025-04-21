'Enjoy This One Because...': Triple H Reveals The Message He Had For Joe Henry Upon Latter's WrestleMania Debut

WWE CCO Triple H opened up on his interaction with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry right before he made his WrestleMania debut. Hendry stood up as Kevin Owens' replacement and answered Randy Orton's open challenge. The WWE CCO expressed that he expects to see him in future WrestleMania, but the pressure would be immense the next time he appears.

Triple H Speaks On Joe Hendry's WrestleMania 41 Appearance

Joe Hendry surprised the wrestling fans and breached the Forbidden Door at the Showcase of the Immortals. The TNA World Champion made his WrestleMania debut at the Allegiant Stadium after he answered Randy Orton's open challenge. The viral sensation received a thunderous ovation from the WWE Universe, as they did not expect him to make an appearance at WrestleMania 41. WWE CCO Triple H revealed what he had said to Hendry before he walked out in front of the capacity crowd.

“I will just say I love Joe Hendry. He’s a great talent, great entertainer, smart, respectful to what we do. He’s got a bright future. I was really happy that we could put him in this spot and showcase him for everybody on a bigger platform. I told him right before he walked out, ‘You will be here again, so enjoy this one because the pressure gets heavy from here. This will be the easiest WrestleMania you ever do, and you will do more,'” Triple H revealed at the Post-WrestleMania 41 Press Conference, as quoted by ITR Wrestling.

Orton vs. Hendry Was Extremely Entertaining

The Randy Orton vs Joe Hendry clash turned out to be a squash match as he defeated the TNA World Champion in under three minutes. But it was the ultimate spark as the match had a very entertaining end when Randy Orton hit an RKO outta nowhere. He delivered another finisher to cap things off, and Orton loved every moment of it.