Becky Lynch Return Rumours Grow Stronger After WWE Runs Injury Angle Prior to Night One of WrestleMania 41

WWE stunned everyone when they ran an injury angle on the WWE WrestleMania 41 pre-show ahead of Night One of the event, with grand slam champion Bayley being the victim of an on-screen injury.

Bayley was supposed to team with Lyra Valkyria to take on WWE women's tag team champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, but Bayley was shown injured and Valkyria was told to find a new partner for Night Two.

The injury angle would naturally lead fans to wonder who could be the woman to replace Bayley in this match, and most speculation has led towards the return of ‘The Man’ - Becky Lynch.

Why Lynch's Return Makes Sense

Lynch and Valkyria have been shown as a mentor-mentee pair on WWE TV and the two Irish stars are close in real life too.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio show, Bryan Alvarez confirmed that this was indeed WWE's way of bringing Lynch back to the active main roster.

"They did an angle before WrestleMania where Bayley was laid out. This is the return of Becky Lynch, she is going to be replacing Bayley against Lyra. I suppose if word gets out, they could change it, but that was the plan today," Alvarez said.

Lynch last performed for WWE in June 2024, and she took a sabbatical after her contract expired. But she re-signed with the company in the start of 2025 and it was always expected she would be back sooner rather than later.

Sympathy for Bayley

However, the entire angle has also led to many within the company feeling bad for Bayley due to her status as a locker-room leader.

Such angles are normally cover for a legitimate injury but Bayley is reportedly fully healthy and this was always the plan.