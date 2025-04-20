WrestleMania 41 Results: Jey Uso And Jacob Fatu Win Their First Championship As WWE Builds Towards Its Next PPV Backlash

WWE was expected to go all out with WrestleMania 41, and it seems that they have done it successfully. With the biggest superstars on display and the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas filled with fans, Night 1 of WrestleMania turned out to be a classic. WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H, who oversaw the proceedings for the second time in Mania, has hit a home run, and it has doubled the expectations for Night 2.

Here's A Look At All The Results From Night 1 Of WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso wins World Heavyweight Championship: Main-event Jey Uso had won the Royal Rumble earlier this year and challenged the in-ring general Gunther for the Heavyweight Championship. Gunther started off as a favorite to retain his title, but it was Jey Uso who came prepared and stripped him of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jade Cargill defeats Naomi: This match was in the making for a very, very long time, considering Cargill's equation with Bianca Belair. Contrary to the fans' opinions, Cargill had a tough time with Naomi in the squared circle, but she somehow managed to win the match and walked out of Mania as a champion.

New Day becomes Tag Team Champions: The New Day's heel turn and their decision to throw Big E out stunned the fans. The New Day had locked horns with the War Raiders for the Tag Team Championship match. War Raiders were expected to win the match easily, but the members of New Day pulled out some exceptional moves from their kitty and ended up becoming the WWE Tag Team Champions.

Jacob Fatu becomes US Champion: It was indeed a golden day for the different members of The Bloodline. After Jey Uso's victory, it was Jacob Fatu who clinched the gold on the grandest stage of them all. Fatu had locked horns with LA Knight for the US Championship and ended up winning the title in a convincing fashion.

El Grande Americano defeats Rey Fenix: This match was originally built for Rey Mysterio, but he somehow ended up injuring himself a night before Mania. El Grande Americano had an easy outing as he pinned Rey Fenix down and won the match.

Tiffany Stratton retains WWE Women's Championship: The Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton feud had become far more personal than expected. Charlotte Flair, who had won the Rumble, challenged Stratton for her WWE Championship, but unfortunately, she was pinned down in WrestleMania and lost her chance to get her hands on the WWE Women's Championship.

Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns and CM Punk: This match was absolute cinema and probably saved Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. What shocked fans was how Paul Heyman betrayed his allies Roman Reigns and CM Punk and joined forces with Seth 'Freaking' Rollins.

Triple H Opens Up On The Importance Of WrestleMania