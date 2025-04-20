'The Ultimate Snake': Fans Flock To Social Media In Masses, React To Paul Heyman's Betrayal Of Roman Reigns And CM Punk

The main event for the first night of the Show of Shows was a high profile match between three of the biggest names in WWE - Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The end of night one of WrestleMania 41 left wrestling fans around the world in shock as Paul Heyman betrayed his ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns and his best friend CM Punk to help Seth Rollins pick up the win in the main event. Following the betrayal by Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins joined Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Roman Reigns as the newest ‘Paul Heyman Guy.’

Seth Rollins Is The Newest Paul Heyman Guy Around

Seth Rollins is the newest ‘Paul Heyman Guy’ on the block after the WWE Hall of Famer helped Rollins beat Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the triple threat match. Ahead of the double cross by Paul Heyman, there was lot of speculation on what will happen to Paul Heyman as he was Roman Reigns' wiseman but he was in CM Punk's corner for WrestleMania due to a debt he owed.

In the end Paul Heyman went with neither CM Punk or Roman Reigns as he handed Seth Rollins the chair after giving low blows to both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins then proceeded to hit Roman Reigns in the back with the chair, giving fans a reminder of the SHIELD breaking apart several years prior. Following the chair shot on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins hit the OTC with a curb stomp to pick up the win in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 41.

Following the conclusion of the match, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman proceeded to leave the ring together both in jolly spirits while CM Punk and Roman Reigns lay in the ring beaten down after a tough match.

Read More: Jey Uso Defeats Gunther For The World Heavyweight Championship

Fans React To Paul Heyman's Betrayal At WrestleMania 41

Following Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania, fans took to social media to share their reactions. Here are a few of them-