WATCH | Cody Rhodes Pays Homage To John Cena With Symbolic Gesture Following WWE SNME Broadcast

The retirement of John Cena is personal to several people around the globe, as they have watched the Leader of the Cenation wrestle at his peak while growing up.

Not just the fans, but it was a moving moment for the WWE's active wrestlers as well.

Cody Rhodes was emotional following the Saturday Night's Main Event broadcast, and his humble gesture outside the ring is winning hearts all over.

John Cena has wrestled the last match of his wrestling career and hung up his boots on the WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C.

The 17-time World Champion tapped out to Gunther in the main event, something he has never done in his entire career.

Cody Rhodes' Symbolic Gesture For John Cena Is Winning Hearts

Cody Rhodes was with John Cena in the ring following the latter's farewell match. The American Nightmare and CM Punk handed their titles to Cena for one last time in a symbolic gesture to show that he is the Last Real Champion.

After the Saturday Night Main Event's live broadcast ended, fan footage showed Cody Rhodes standing beside the squared circle and looking at John Cena's armbands and shoes.

The Leader of the Cenation made the symbolic gesture of leaving his shoes on the mat to signify that his in-ring career is over.

The American Nightmare looked at the shoes and armbands with emotional eyes and then saluted them, paying homage to John Cena in a heartwarming manner before walking off.

John Cena Bows Down To The Fans For The Final Time In His Career

The WWE Universe was an emotional wreck following John Cena's defeat to Gunther in his farewell match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Fans were upset about how the match-up ended, but Cena seemed to have no regrets with the finish.

Following the match-up against 'The Ring General', Cena bowed down to the fans across the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The WWE superstars and officials surrounded the ring to applaud Cena following his swansong, and the Last Real Champion acknowledged everyone's love before walking backstage towards Gorilla Position.