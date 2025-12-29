Could Chris Jericho Be Heading Back To WWE? Wrestling Promotion Signals 'Significant Interest': Report

Chris Jericho has been one of the biggest points of attention lately as he is being tipped to return to the WWE. He has had a memorable stint in AEW, and his contract is expected to end by the end of 2025.

The WWE has shown interest in bringing him back into the fold. It could be a significant signing for the WWE, as bringing back Y2J could help boost the fans' footfall at the show.

Chris Jericho has been associated with AEW for the past few years, and he has enjoyed a healthy run in WWE's rival wrestling promotion. From holding world titles to having some memorable on-screen feuds, he has had a great time in the promotion.

Chris Jericho Tipped To Join WWE Following Memorable AEW Run

With Chris Jericho's AEW contract expiring soon, a key update has surfaced, as Wrestling Intel's Alex McCarthy has claimed that Jericho's contract expires at midnight on December 31. He is expected to sign with the WWE as soon as the deal with AEW ends.

The WWE may bring Chris Jericho back on the first anniversary of RAW on Netflix, which will take place on January 5, 2026

“Chris Jericho is expected to sign with WWE when his AEW contract expires, Wrestling Intel understands. Sources state that the 55-year-old’s contract expires at midnight on December 31, and he’s expected to commit right away.

"WWE is considering using him on the one-year anniversary of RAW on Netflix set for January 5, should the deal get done without any problems,” Alex McCarthy claimed.

Even SI's Jon Alba has confirmed the reports, further solidifying the chances.

Chris Jericho has already said, "You never know," about a potential return to the WWE, and his indication is enough to heighten fans' interest.

Former WWE Commentator Speaks On Chris Jericho's Return

The excitement over Chris Jericho's potential return to the WWE is palpable. He has been away from AEW programming for some time, and given that his contract is ending, it makes sense to join the WWE if a deal is presented.

Amid the anticipation, former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman expressed his thoughts on Jericho's return to Stamford. He also stated that Y2J should return as a figure of authority, where he replaces RAW GM Adam Pearce.

Image: Screengrab/X@Thecoachrules

"We haven’t see him wrestle in months. He’s one of my favorites all time but if I am using him the best way I get rid of Pierce [Pearce] and out Jericho in the authority role which he would absolutely crush," The Coach wrote on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).