The Rock Reveals Shocking Details Behind His Involvement In The John Cena-Cody Rhodes Saga, Says 'It’s Not Money Or Fame'

The Cody Rhodes-John Cena saga had an interesting turn when The Rock got involved and was seeking The American Nightmare's soul. The People's Champion recently revealed how they got into the storyline, revealing that Endevaour CEO Ari Emmanuel had asked him to make an appearance at the Elimination Chamber as the ticket sales for the PLE were a bit slow, and he wanted to boost them.

The Rock Opens Up On His Involvement In the Rhodes-Cena Storyline

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's involvement in the John Cena-Cody Rhodes saga was one of the biggest talking points during the build-up for WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss had no involvement after the Elimination Chamber, which is when John Cena turned heel and attacked the former Undisputed WWE Champion. Fans were outraged by Dwayne's involvement in the storyline. The Rock has now revealed the real reason why he got into the saga.

"(Emmanuel) said we need help at Elimination Chamber. Ticket sales are a little slow. Fans have had fun, but it’s also the conduit to WrestleMania. And how do we create an Elimination Chamber that people must tune in to see? Right now, we don’t have that. And he said, will The Final Boss show up?

"I gave it some thought. I got back to Ari, I got back to Triple H and Nick (Khan). I said I have an idea. What’s most important to The Final Boss? The most important thing to The Final Boss isn’t titles, it’s not money, it’s not fame. Been there, done that. Final Boss wants your soul," The Rock said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The involvement sparked intrigue, as fans were wondering whether Cody would become a sellout to the Final Boss or whether he would reject the idea. Eventually, Cena turned heel in the best way possible.

John Cena Made History At WrestleMania 41