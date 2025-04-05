Big Setback for WWE: Randy Orton's Arch-Rival Kevin Owens to Miss WrestleMania 41 After Sustaining Career-Threatening Injury

The road to WrestleMania 41 seems to be a very long and bumpy one. The WWE is pushing every limit to make the upcoming edition of Mania the biggest pay-per-view event of all time. Last year, WrestleMania XL broke multiple records, and this time around, WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO) Paul Michael Levesque, aka The Game, Triple H, is leaving no stone unturned to deliver WrestleMania 41 in the most grand manner.

Just like the previous edition, this time around too, Mania will be headlined by the greatest superstars of the sports entertainment industry. WrestleMania will take place on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will lock horns with each other in a triple threat match on Night 1. On the other hand, John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

Kevin Owens to Undergo Neck Surgery

Over a long period of time, WWE has meticulously built the storyline that includes the Randy Orton and Kevin Owens feud. Apart from the Cena vs. Rhodes match and the Rollins vs. Reigns vs. Punk match, the Owens vs. Orton match was expected to steal the show in Las Vegas. But unfortunately, Owens has confirmed that he'll have to pull out of Mania due to a neck injury.

"For the last four months, I have been dealing with a very serious neck injury. We didn't know what it was; we didn't really know how serious it was. Thankfully, this week, we figured it out, and now I have to go get a neck surgery. So, that is what I am going to do. The timing couldn't be worse because not getting to be in the ring with Randy in WrestleMania is something that doesn't feel good," said Owens.

Randy Orton's WrestleMania Future in Doubt