Rift Between Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman? CM Punk Reveals Much-Awaited Favour He Needs From The Wiseman In WrestleMania

WrestleMania 41 is all set to become the biggest pay-per-view WWE event of the year. The 41st edition of WrestleMania will be held in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make WrestleMania 41 grand and better compared to last year. Both nights of WrestleMania will be headlined with the biggest superstars of the industry. Cody Rhodes and John Cena will lock horns for the Universal Title in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 41. But there will be plenty of action on night one as well. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns have been booked for a Triple Threat match, the main event of Night 1. This also marks the first time that the 'Best In The World', CM Punk, will main event WrestleMania, a milestone he has always wanted to achieve.

CM Punk Finally Reveals The Favor That He Needs From Paul Heyman

Much before Paul Heyman became the Original Tribal Chief's wiseman, he was CM Punk's advocate. Punk and Heyman's association in pro-wrestling goes way back. Heyman played advocate to Punk before he quit WWE in 2014. Punk and Triple H had their own differences, and the 'best in the world' felt that the sports entertainment industry did not value him enough.

While cutting a promo on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Punk revealed the much-talked-about favor that he needs from the OTC's wiseman. CM Punk demanded that Heyman stay in his corner at WrestleMania 41 during his triple-threat match against Rollins and Reigns, the two former SHIELD teammates.

Start Of A New Rift Between Heyman And Reigns? Here's What Might Happen

