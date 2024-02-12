Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

'Boom, there we go': WWE legend suggests how CM Punk can be creatively used while being injured

After sustaining a horrible injury, CM Punk will have to remain out of action for months. However, according to a former wrestler he still has lot to offer.

Republic Sports Desk
CM Punk
With his arm in a sling, CM Punk enters and takes the mic. | Image: WWE
CM Punk will be out of action for several months after having triceps surgery during the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. While many worry about Punk's immediate future, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has expressed his thoughts on the 45-year-old possibly becoming a commentator.

Also Read | Bret Hart compares Vince McMahon with Jeffrey Epstein, Dahmer!

Kevin Nash wants CM Punk to return with Pipebomb gimmick

Ace Steel, Punk's buddy and former trainer, recently stated on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast that "The Best in the World" might function as an announcer. The veteran has extensive expertise commentating on mixed martial arts and wrestling tournaments.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash discussed why he would rather have Punk as an occasional on-screen character than a commentator:

"It would be (too much) for me. You don't wanna take a talent like that that's special (and make them a full-time commentator). Why not give him like a Piper's Pit [talking segment] where he just does a Pipebomb? Every couple shows. Punk's Pipebomb – boom, there we go, we're done."

Punk is widely regarded as one of the best on the mic. He served as an analyst for the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event last week.

Also Read | Massive brawl erupts as The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes at press conference

CM Punk's return  by injury

The roof entirely blew up when CM Punk returned at Survivor Series 2023. After returning to the WWE, Punk has been involved in some heated promos with CM Punk, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. His in-ring return came against Dominik during a live event, and afterwards, he stepped inside the ring directly in the men's Royal Rumble match of 2024. Punk was in the final two and was about to deliver GTS to the American Nightmare, but Cody countered and pushed Punk out of the ring, to win the contest. On the following night on Raw, CM Punk revealed that he had suffered an injury while competing in the Royal Rumble match and would undergo recovery which would take him out for months.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

