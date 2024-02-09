English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

Massive brawl erupts as The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL press conference-WATCH

A scuffle ensues as The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes during the WrestleMania XL press conference, resulting in a massive brawl.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes
The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes | Image:X/WWE screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The main event of WrestleMania 40, which pits Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns against each other for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a highly anticipated bout, has been officially unveiled by WWE. Following a disorganised series of events that occurred during earlier WWE programming, this decision was taken. The excitement peaked when Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble match for the second consecutive year and qualified to face for a world title on the main stage at WrestleMania. Rhodes shocked the WWE Universe by handing The Rock the boot on a recent SmackDown broadcast, stating that he had changed his mind, despite having previously made it obvious that he planned to face Reigns. However, the plot thickened even further when Reigns and The Rock publicly agreed to a match at WrestleMania 40 during a WWE news conference. Surprised by no one, Rhodes interrupted to stake a rightful claim to the title rematch with Reigns.

Also Read: Cody Rhodes breaks silence over the Rock vs Reigns WrestleMania saga

Advertisement

The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes during the WWE press conference 

Tensions escalated during a spectacular dispute between WWE stars during the WrestleMania 40 press event. Cody Rhodes' main-event status was in jeopardy because of The Rock's return on SmackDown, which had already created the possibility of a matchup with Roman Reigns. Reigns interrupted Seth Rollins as he was talking about his preparations for WrestleMania, hinting at what was about to happen. The Rock's presence raised anticipation for the main event of WrestleMania even higher. But when Rhodes said he would take on Reigns at WrestleMania 40, the crowd was taken aback.

Advertisement

Also Read: WWE legend Bret Hart again RIPS APART Goldberg

Advertisement

The Great One responded quickly and shockingly when Rhodes brought up The Rock and Reigns' familial links, which further exacerbated the situation. The Rock gave Rhodes a forceful slap on the face during a dramatic moment, setting off a wild fight that erupted throughout the press conference. The mayhem was only stopped by Triple H, Seth Rollins and other officials' involvement. The rivalry between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock is expected to enthral WWE fans in the run-up to the major event, and this unexpected turn in the Road to WrestleMania has added a new level of drama to the scene.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

42 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

21 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney leverages AI for streaming ad technology

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  2. White Paper And Much More: What Transpired at PM's Lunch Meet With MPs

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Techie Shares Recession Fears on Social Media, Loses Job Soon After

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Car recalls continue globally; Honda, GM, and Vinfast call backs

    Automobile22 minutes ago

  5. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement