The main event of WrestleMania 40, which pits Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns against each other for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a highly anticipated bout, has been officially unveiled by WWE. Following a disorganised series of events that occurred during earlier WWE programming, this decision was taken. The excitement peaked when Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble match for the second consecutive year and qualified to face for a world title on the main stage at WrestleMania. Rhodes shocked the WWE Universe by handing The Rock the boot on a recent SmackDown broadcast, stating that he had changed his mind, despite having previously made it obvious that he planned to face Reigns. However, the plot thickened even further when Reigns and The Rock publicly agreed to a match at WrestleMania 40 during a WWE news conference. Surprised by no one, Rhodes interrupted to stake a rightful claim to the title rematch with Reigns.

The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes during the WWE press conference

Tensions escalated during a spectacular dispute between WWE stars during the WrestleMania 40 press event. Cody Rhodes' main-event status was in jeopardy because of The Rock's return on SmackDown, which had already created the possibility of a matchup with Roman Reigns. Reigns interrupted Seth Rollins as he was talking about his preparations for WrestleMania, hinting at what was about to happen. The Rock's presence raised anticipation for the main event of WrestleMania even higher. But when Rhodes said he would take on Reigns at WrestleMania 40, the crowd was taken aback.

The Great One responded quickly and shockingly when Rhodes brought up The Rock and Reigns' familial links, which further exacerbated the situation. The Rock gave Rhodes a forceful slap on the face during a dramatic moment, setting off a wild fight that erupted throughout the press conference. The mayhem was only stopped by Triple H, Seth Rollins and other officials' involvement. The rivalry between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock is expected to enthral WWE fans in the run-up to the major event, and this unexpected turn in the Road to WrestleMania has added a new level of drama to the scene.