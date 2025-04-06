'I Still Have Options': Brock Lesnar's Arch-Rival Reflects On WrestleMania 41, Challenges Roman Reigns And John Cena

WrestleMania 41 is all set to become the greatest pay-per-view event of all time. The showpiece event will take place on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas and will be headlined by the greatest superstars of the sports entertainment industry. The likes of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will headline two different nights of WrestleMania 41. Though the whereabouts of the 'Final Boss', The Rock, are still unknown, he might make an appearance too.

WrestleMania 40 was one of the biggest Manias of all time. Several records were broken in terms of merchandise and ticket sales. The viewership also went up a notch, and the 40th edition of WrestleMania truly marked the start of the Paul Michael Levesque era, aka the Triple H era. Fans are expecting the 'Beast Incarnate', Brock Lesnar, to make an appearance. This might be impossible to execute, considering the lawsuits he has, but it didn't stop his arch-rival from throwing challenges at John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Goldberg Challenges Roman Reigns And John Cena

Goldberg has been one of the most dominant wrestlers of all time, and he has the ability to grab eyeballs even if he is just talking on the mic. Goldberg's feud with Brock Lesnar in the early 2000s is nothing short of legendary. Both of them have created some magical and iconic moments in the squared circle, which will be remembered for generations to come.

Much ahead of WrestleMania 41, Goldberg appeared on the Ariel Helwani show and said that he would have loved to challenge Roman Reigns or, for that matter, John Cena. "I never got a chance to go against John Cena. It could have been great. I wanted to have a match with Cena even before. Today's business is different now. Many people don't even remember me. Many talk negatively about me. I still have options. I would love to fight a match with Roman Reigns again. I would love to go against Braun Strowman. I have a special relationship with his family. I can have a good match with Strowman," said Goldberg.

Goldberg's Last WWE Match Likely To Be Against Gunther