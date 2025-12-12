Brock Lesnar Breaks Character, Joins Roman Reigns And Other Stars As WWE Share 'Special Retirement Tribute' Ahead Of John Cena's Farewell Match

After making multiple appearances in WWE PLEs and regular shows over the year, John Cena is all set to perform in the final act of his career. The legendary wrestler will finally take off his wrestling boots and the iconic jorts, which have become synonymous with his career.

John Cena will wrestle his last career wrestling match at Saturday Night's Main Event, and it will be an emotional affair among fans who have grown up watching him perform in the WWE.

Brock Lesnar Breaks Character For John Cena Ahead Of His Farewell Match

Ahead of John Cena's last hurrah with the WWE, several superstars have presented heartfelt tributes to the 17-time world champion.

Some of Cena's iconic rivals, like The Miz, Roman Reigns and many more superstars, shared a special homage to the Greatest Of All Time in Wrestling.

'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar, who is currently a heel and has had an iconic rivalry with Cena, broke character to pay tribute. Lesnar had a card that read 'I Can See You,' while Reigns held a sign that said, 'Thank you Cena.'

Even Drew McIntyre was avoiding it initially, but he also gave Cena a special tribute to the departing wrestler.

WWE Superstars AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Solo Sikoa, Alexa Bliss, Rusev, Maxxine Dupri, Jey Uso, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Logan Paul were seen in the video.

Stew the Cameraman, and WWE commentators Michael Cole, Wade Barrett and Corey Graves also paid tribute to the legendary wrestler.

John Cena To Face GUNTHER In Final Career Wrestling Match

Expect the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event to be a packed affair as John Cena steps inside the squared circle for in-ring action for one last time. The 'Never Seen 17' will lock horns against the former Intercontinental and World Heavyweight champion Gunther.

'The Ring General' had won 'The Last Time Is Now' tournament, where the winner faces John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther defeated LA Knight to win the final, setting up a clash against the 17-time world champion.