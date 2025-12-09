John Cena Drops A Bombshell Claim Ahead Of His Farewell Match At WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event: ‘I’m Not Going Out on My Own Terms'

17-time World Champion John Cena recently opened up about calling time on his in-ring career and made a huge claim. The Last Real Champion said that he could do this in infinity and that he is not going out on his own terms.

John Cena is currently engaged in his farewell tour with the WWE, and he will wrestle in his final match-up at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.

After wrestling in several regions throughout the year, the Saturday Night's Main Event would be his last hurrah, and it would be an emotional moment for the fans.

John Cena said that while he is not leaving wrestling on his own terms, he could squeeze in some more matches on the card. But he does not want to harm himself or the product, as it will make the fans feel bad.

“I'm not going out on my own terms. If I could do this in infinity, I would do it. I made a promise to the fan base when I started that when I got a step slower, I gotta walk away.

"Yeah, I could probably squeeze out more matches, but at what cost? I do harm to myself, I do harm to the product, and you as a fan… You leave feeling bad or sad," John Cena said to the Sony Sports Network.

John Cena's final opponent for his farewell match at Saturday Night's Main Event has been officially determined. Former Intercontinental Champion and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be his final in-ring opponent.

The Ring General had won the final of the Last Time Is Now tournament, defeating 'The Megastar' LA Knight in the final and securing the spot as Cena's opponent at SNME.

The entire tournament featured stars from the current generation, the future bigwigs of NXT and two superstars who are not a part of the WWE.