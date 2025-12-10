Travis Scott's Abrupt WWE Exit Explained: Logan Paul Unveils Details Behind The Fallout Of Plans

WWE Superstar and social media personality Logan Paul recently divulged the details of why Travis Scott left the WWE hanging by no-showing an event and how it led to the change of plans.

Celebrity appearances in the WWE are not an unfamiliar sight, as several famous personalities have stepped onto the ring in some capacity over the years.

Travis Scott, the award-winning rap artist, was recently engaged in a storyline featuring The Rock and John Cena, where he had turned heel.

Logan Paul Makes Huge Claim On How Travis Scott's No-Show Changed Plans

Reports had suggested that WWE had plans in place for a six-man tag team match between John Cena, Travis Scott and Logan Paul facing Cody Rhodes and The Usos. But it was learnt that the wrestling promotion and the award-winning rap artist had fallen out.

Logan Paul had recently revealed that he and John Cena were supposed to pair up with Travis Scott and were supposed to announce the match. But the rap artist never showed up. The former US champion assumed that Scott may have realised how physically demanding wrestling can be, which is why he did not show up.

“I was very excited, obviously, for him to enter the WWE, and we were supposed to team up with one other person. It was supposed to be three-on-three, and the day that it was supposed to be announced, he didn't show up.

"I think what happened is, my guess, he probably realised at some point that it's really physically demanding, really hard and a lot of work. It's probably too much commitment for someone who is a rock star of his calibre,” Logan Paul said on the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE.

Logan Paul Is Currently Associated With The Vision In WWE

Logan Paul is currently associated with The Vision, where they paired up with Drew McIntyre to defeat the team of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Jimmy & Jey Uso.

The Vision and Logan Paul continued their onslaught on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW by brutally laying out LA Knight in a post-match assault.