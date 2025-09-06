WATCH: Brock Lesnar Gatecrashes John Cena's SmackDown Farewell Party, Ex-UFC Star Assaults WWE Star Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza

Seven dates, this is what is left in John Cena's illustrious in-ring WWE career. The legendary professional wrestler who won his record 17th WWE Championship earlier this year will ride into the sunset by the end of this year.

Cena had announced his retirement last year during 'Money in the Bank'. The leader of the Cenation, who spent more than two decades with the company, publicly admitted to the fact that his body is not being able to keep up with the physical requirements of the sport.

Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena On Friday Night SmackDown

The 'Ruthless Aggression' of WWE is synonymous with John Cena and it will always be the same. Cena was the face of WWE's Ruthless Aggression era just like Rock was the WWE's ambassador during the 'Attitude Era'. Cena had made his debut on Friday Night SmackDown in June 2002 and had locked horns with Kurt Angle, an Olympic gold medalist. Cena has now made his final appearance on Friday Night SmackDown and he will never be seen on the Blue Brand again.

"This is my last time in the city of Chicago. This is my last time to ever appear on SmackDown. I view it as a beautiful moment because 23 years ago you allowed me on SmackDown to walk down this ramp in my skimpy little tights. Slap Kurt Angle and start this crazy ride that we have been for over two decades," said Cena during his final appearance on Friday Night SmackDown.

During his last appearance on SmackDown, Cena locked horns with Sami Zayn for the US Championship. Interestingly, during Cena's last dance on Friday Night SmackDown, Brock Lesnar made an appearance, attacked Sami Zayn, John Cena, and set a date with him for WWE's next pay-per-view.

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar At WWE Wrestlepalooza