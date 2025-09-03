WWE Shop Accidentally Leaks Major AJ Lee Spoiler For Wrestlepalooza PLE In Now-Deleted Social Media Post

With the WWE Wrestlepalooza happening on September 20, the WWE would be keen to bring out massive surprises for the upcoming PLE. Amid the heightened anticipation, a major AJ Lee spoiler has been accidentally leaked on social media.

An inquiry response from the WWE Shop may have spilt the tea over AJ Lee's much-awaited return to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion, where she could join forces with her better half, CM Punk.

Massive AJ Lee Spoiler Revealed In Now Deleted Post By WWE Shop

The WWE is putting up their best efforts for its first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE in Indianapolis. The upcoming PLE will be part of their newly developed strategic partnership with ESPN, and fans expect it to be as monumental as WWE's RAW debut on Netflix.

One of the biggest attractions would be the way WWE sets up their match card, as several top-tier superstars are expected to be in action at Indy City.

Notably, the CM Punk vs Seth Rollins storyline is heating up once again, and Becky Lynch has also got involved with The Vision.

The animosity between Punk and Rollins has intensified following what transpired at Clash in Paris, and The Man's involvement has heightened speculations around AJ Lee.

Amid the suspense around whether AJ Lee, the WWE Shop on 'X' had accidentally spilt the surprise when the account responded to an inquiry regarding merchandise for the former Divas Champion.

"With AJ Lee's return to the ring, we are looking to have some 🔥 gear hopefully in time for Wrestlepalooza," the now-deleted post from WWEShop.com said on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

First Match For WWE Wrestlepalooza Officially Announced

Ever since WWE announced the revival of Wrestlepalooza PLE, fans have been anticipating how the match card would take shape. The WWE has announced the first match of the upcoming PLE, which will be streaming live on ESPN.

In the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, GM Adam Pearce announced that the Women's World Championship. Naomi had vacated the title after revealing that she was pregnant. As a result, the title would be up for grabs.

The RAW GM also revealed the match contenders, and Stephanie Vaquer has been announced as one of the competitors, given that she is the number one contender for the title.