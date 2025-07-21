Brock Lesnar Is On WWE's Banned List? Former Multi-Time Champion's Close Aide Drops Stunning Revelation

Daniel Cormier, the former UFC fighter, has revealed that Brock Lesnar may not return to the WWE anymore. The multi-time world champion hasn't been on WWE TV since August 2023 after losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Lesnar took time off and was on track for a 2024 Royal Rumble comeback. However, the Janel Grand lawsuit put the brakes on those plans, and DC believes the Beast Incarnate may never return to the WWE as he is placed on the banned list.

Daniel Cormier Makes Stunning Claim On Brock Lesnar's WWE Status

Brock Lesnar has been away from the WWE and any wrestling action since the controversial Janel Grant lawsuit came to public light. Lesnar was named in the sex trafficking lawsuit, which was filed against Vince McMahon and the WWE. The Beast Incarnate was one of the most popular wrestlers, with his Cowboy Brock persona having the fans' attention. Lesnar was on a winning spree before dropping the title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Brock was supposed to return for in-ring action with the WWE, but the lawsuit put everything on hold. Daniel Cormier has revealed that Lesnar is on the company's banned list as he got in a lot of trouble after being named in the lawsuit.

"Brock [Lesnar] is on the ban list right now. Oh dude, Brock got in so much trouble.

"I ain't telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is so much in trouble," Daniel Cormier said during an appearance on the 'Mighty' Podcast.

Is Brock Lesnar Geniunely Banned From The WWE?

While Daniel Cormier has claimed that Brock Lesnar is placed on the company's banned list of wrestlers, WWE has still kept The Beast Incarnate listed as an active wrestler on the official website. The Beast Incarnate's name is also mentioned occasionally in WWE programming, which may counter DC's claims of Lesnar in the banned list of wrestlers.