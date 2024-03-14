×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

It's BOSS TIME in AEW! Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks officially debuts at Tony Khan's Promotion

Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, has officially made her debut in AEW at Dynamite: Big Business at the TD Garden in Boston.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone | Image: AEW
Sasha Banks, fka Mercedes Mone, was one of the hottest free agents who was making waves in the wrestling circuit as the superstar is currently without a wrestling promotion. After departing from WWE, the former Women's Champion made her debut at the New Japan Pro Wrestling, where she delivered some top-tier action and won championships. Amid the free agency buzz, Mercedes received a lot of attention as several promotions were eager to sign him, including the WWE. But Mone chose another path as she is now officially a part of the All Elite Wrestling.

Mercedes Mone makes a spectacular AEW premiere in Dynamite: Big Business

At the opening segment of the AEW Dynamite: Big Business in Boston, Massachusetts, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) made her debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion. The crowd went berserk as CEO chants were heard throughout the TD Garden. Since it was her hometown, the pop for Mone's was insanely loud. With 'All Elite CEO' painted in her hair and a new theme featuring the loud chants of 'CEO!', an emotional Mercedes Mone stole the show as she opened the programme. She thanked the audience for supporting her over the last two years and for giving her the bravery and strength to be there, fighting back tears. Mone claimed that because every fan is the reason she is in AEW right now, she will be making lots of memories with them.

“Thank you for giving me the courage and the strength to be here,” Mercedes Mone said.

“We are going to be creating so many moments and so much magic together,” she added.

Mercedes Mone is yet another big-money signing for AEW after Tony Khan was successful in getting Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay into the company. But Mone's addition will be beneficial as the women's division in the promotion needs a life in which the veteran wrestler could help out.

Interestingly, her friends in WWE were present at the TD Garden when Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut. As per reports, Bayley and Naomi were in the crowd to see the former Sasha Banks make her debut. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

