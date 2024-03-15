Advertisement

The Sting vs Undertaker is one of the dream matches from which the wrestling universe was robbed. The WWE had the ultimate opportunity to run it down, but under Vince McMahon, it never took place. With the Deadman out of action and The Icon also wrestling his last match in AEW, it is unlikely that the legendary superstars will ever face off against each other. However, the Undertaker revealed that he also was interested in a clash against Sting and was ready to return to the ring.

Undertaker accuses Sting of hampering his comeback thoughts, displays his zeal to fight The Icon

Undertaker is no longer an active competitor in the ring and has been touring and doing shows throughout the world. The Deadman enjoyed an illustrious run in the WWE and became synonymous with WrestleMania with his iconic 21-0 streak. However, on his Six Feet Under with Mark mark Podcast, he revealed thinking about some plans of an in-ring return, only for it to be hampered by Sting. In response to a question regarding whether he was able to participate in one more match, Taker mentioned Sting and noted that if the latter had not retired, it might have happened. He also mentioned his new knees.

“Well, I mean, if Sting hadn’t retired, maybe. He ruined the whole thing. I got new knees and he went and had to go and retire… Oh my gosh, we’re going to get so much heat for that,” The Undertaker said

The Undertaker during his farewell appearance in 2020 | Image: WWE

In previous coverage, Sting noted that he had a keen interest in wrestling the Undertaker, but things did not materialize during his WWE run.

The Undertaker wrestled his final match against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. On the other hand, Sting wrestled alongside Darby Allin in a tag team match against The Young Bucks for the Tag team titles, which the Icon won. Both superstar wrestlers had their last match in the most monumental way possible and received rousing applause as they rode off to the sunset.