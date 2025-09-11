Updated 11 September 2025 at 17:09 IST
WrestleMania Set For Expansion, WWE PLE's International Debut Expected To Happen In 2027: Report
WWE plans a major global leap with WrestleMania 2027. After Las Vegas in 2026, a surprise international venue is being reported, and it could redefine the future of wrestling’s biggest stage.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
WWE is stepping up its game in terms of hosting premium live events. After successfully hosting several international PLEs, which helped them pick up new records, they are now looking to take WrestleMania to the international stage.
After successfully hosting WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, the WWE would return to Allegiant Stadium for another edition of WrestleMania in 2026 in Sin City.
The WWE is looking to generate big bucks by striking lucrative deals with various countries in the US, prompting WrestleMania to return to Las Vegas in 2026 after carrying it there this year.
WWE Expected To Take WrestleMania To An International Stage: Report
WWE is seemingly expanding its international presence with premium live events taking place across multiple regions. They are looking to make a significant shift in the way their PLEs have been happening over the years.
Over the years, speculation about WrestleMania going global has been strong, with the UK and Saudi Arabia being the two prime locations under consideration as hosts.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh announced that WrestleMania is coming to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2027. He announced the decision on Snapchat Live.
Also Read: Has AJ Lee Returned For Good? Check Out Key Revelations From Her Newly Signed WWE Contract
Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez later reported that the news regarding WrestleMania happening in Saudi Arabia was legitimate. Additionally, the entire Mania weekend — RAW, WrestleMania and SmackDown — will take place in the Middle East, and the deal is said to be around USD 100 million.
WWE Yet To Make An Official Response Over Mania Going Global
WrestleMania has been in the United States since its inception, which happened back in 1985. All 41 editions of the Showcase of the Immortals have taken place in various parts of the USA, and it has been the same way Vince McMahon created it.
Also Read: Real Reason Behind Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Dramatic Weight Loss Revealed, WWE's Final Boss Opens Up On His Next Career Move
One key change that WrestleMania experienced was becoming a two-night event. The change took place in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it took place at the WWE Performance Center in Florida.
With WrestleMania going global, TKO is trying to expand the bandwidth of international PLE.
While reports state that the 2027 WrestleMania is happening in the Middle East, the WWE has yet to make an official confirmation on the matter.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 17:09 IST