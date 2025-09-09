Real Reason Behind Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Dramatic Weight Loss Revealed, WWE's Final Boss Opens Up On His Next Career Move

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is not only one of the biggest movie stars of all time, but he also is an iconic wrestler who spearheaded the WWE during the 'Attitude Era'. One of the members on the board of the TKO Group, The Rock had been a driving force behind two storylines in two different WrestleManias (forty and forty-one), but right now he has kept himself at a distance from the squared circle.

The last time The Rock was seen in a WWE ring was during the Elimination Chamber. He was rumoured to make an appearance during the 41st edition of WrestleMania, but nothing of that sort happened, which left the fans fuming and red-faced.

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Real Reason Behind His Weight Loss

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has always boasted a very bulky physique, turned heads when he recently attended the screening of his upcoming movie, 'The Smashing Machine' at the Venice Film Festival. The star wrestler and actor flaunted his new lean physique, which soon became the talk of the town. It soon sparked speculations around the WWE star's health and his training regime, but as per his own admission, he has gone the distance and shed a lot of weight for his next movie.

"Benny pitched me this after, and after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man.’ I still have a long ways to go. I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine and it means eating less chicken," The Rock said as quoted by PW Mania.

The Rock is all set to join forces with Benny Safdie for the second time after The Smashing Machine. The Smashing Machine is based on the controversial life of MMA fighter Mark Kerr, and it stars Emily Blunt alongside Johnson.

Smashing Machine Receives 15-Minute Long Standing Ovation