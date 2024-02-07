Advertisement

While decades have gone by, WWE still comes across as the first choice for all the budding and established wrestling professionals. Over the years, the place uplifted superstars like AJ Styles and LA Knight, who already had made name with different other promotions, and a similar case may yet again prevail.

3 things you need to know

The next PPV event in WWE is Royal Rumble

Many surprise entries are expected at the event

Roman Reigns will look to defend his WWE Universal title again at the Fatal 4-way match

Also Read | WWE superstar John Cena's gloomy update: 'I don't have much time left'

Advertisement

Kazuchika Okada to become a free agent soon

Kazuchika Okada, a starlet in the New Japan Pro Wrestling, is set to leave the organization soon. His contract with NJPW is set to expire later this month, opening doors for brands like AEW and WWE to offer employment. As per reports, Okada's departure has long been a subject of discussion in Stamford. Therefore, it could be an opportunity in the waits for the Japanese to become known by the WWE universe. However, as per some other reports, AEW is also in the queue and have put a bigger prize on the table. Thus, nothing could be gauged as to where the professional is headed.

Advertisement

Speaking to Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the matter and stated that Okada is yet to make a decision.

“He’s going to go with whoever presents the most appealing offer. I’ve spoken to individuals who are close to him, and as of the past few days, he has not reached a decision. It’s not a secret; he simply hasn’t made up his mind yet. Some in AEW are optimistic, while others are more cautious. In WWE, there’s hope and belief that they can secure his services. One individual mentioned that Okada may prioritize legacy, and WWE is offering the possibility of achieving that, even if it means a potentially lower salary. Ultimately, Okada is poised to earn well, no matter which path he chooses.”

Advertisement