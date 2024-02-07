Advertisement

John Cena has been a beloved figure in the professional wrestling sector. From being the Doctor of Thuganomics to becoming the 16-time World Champion, he has come a long way. Cena has dedicated over 25 years in the wrestling business and made his name a standout. However, all good things eventually come to an end, and the 'Greatest of All Time' has declared what comes ahead. The leader of the Cenation has affirmed that he may be retiring from pro wrestling, and it has been in the plans for a long time.

3 Things you need to know

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion

Apart from Wrestling, Cena is an actor and has been featured in films like Fast & Furious, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and more

John Cena wrestled his last match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel

John Cena narrows down his wrestling future, says his days in the squared circle are numbered

John Cena has been a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the WWE for a long time and has had several championship reigns. His in-ring career is beyond expression, as it has been one of the best. But Cena has said that it will come to an end soon, as he has revealed that he does not have much time in the WWE. While speaking to PEOPLE, Cena said:

“I turned 47 this past year and I don't have much time left in the WWE.”

“I wouldn't be who I am — professionally or personally — without the WWE, and I promised myself that I would never simply just be there for my own sake. Every time I perform, I want to give my all to the audience. And I’ve got to admit when I hit the 45 mark, I had to begin to try to form an exit strategy and I'm trying to work on that currently,” The Leader of the Cenation added.

John Cena enters the ring with Pat McAfee on the corner | Image: WWE

John Cena has 16 world championship title reigns, which tie him with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for the most titles ever won by a wrestler. Since Cena is plotting his leaving strategy, one of the storylines that makes sense is him winning the Championship title, surpassing Flair's record count, and then having a title contest in his farewell match.

Randy Orton, who has previously stated that his dream match would involve him versus Cena in a title fight at WrestleMania, may be an excellent competitor. But will this scenario pan out? It is subject to witness.