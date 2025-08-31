WWE Clash In Paris Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WWE Premium Live Event In India?

The WWE makes its grand return to Paris and is all set for some electrifying action in the French capital.

It would be the second-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in France, where a stacked card and charged up storylines have been set up to entertain the fans.

The preceding Friday Night SmackDown turned out to be a raucous event, where the fans were taking over with chants and sing-alongs.

Expect the event to be an unforgettable experience for the WWE fans with some irresistible action and drama set to unfold.

Lip-Smacking Action In Place For WWE Clash In Paris

The match card for the WWE Clash in Paris headlines with the chaotic Fatal 4-Way for the World Heavyweight Championship title. Seth Rollins would go through quite a challenge when he would defend his title against CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso.

The stakes are sky high, and the odds are stacked against the champion. But expect some cunning tricks from Seth Rollins' faction. The four top wrestlers locking horns will be a show-stealer.

17-time champion John Cena's retirement tour makes a stop in the French capital, and he will be in action against The Maverick Logan Paul in a generational clash.

The feud has reached the next level with intense confrontations and personal jibes, and both superstars would lay it all out in front of the French crowd.

Your Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would return to singles action when he would face off against the ever-rising Bronson Reed.

It would be a bruising battle, and Reed's bizarre habit of collecting Reigns' shoes as a souvenir has added a personal twist to the match-up.

Apart from the signature matches, the match card also features women's action when Hall of Famer Nikki Bella steps inside the squared circle for singles action. She would face off against Becky Lynch, and the Women's Intercontinental Championship title would be on the line.

Tag team action will also take place as the titles are on the line. The Street Profits would lock horns against the Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis.

A stipulation match has also been put in place, with Sheamus and Rusev locking horns in a good old-fashioned Donnybrook match.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the WWE Clash In Paris PLE Take Place?

The WWE Clash in Paris would take place on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The Premium Live Event begins at 11:30 PM IST onwards.

Where Will the WWE Clash In Paris PLE Take Place?

The WWE Clash in Paris will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre Suburb in France.

How To Watch The WWE Clash In Paris PLE Live Streaming?

Fans in India and internationally can watch the WWE Clash in Paris PLE live streaming on the Netflix app and website with an active subscription.