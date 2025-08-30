Cody Rhodes And Wife Brandi Drop A Sweet Shock With Surprise Baby News, WWE Couple Shares Heartwarming Image

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi, have surprised the fans with a sweet shock after they quietly welcomed their baby number two.

It was a joyous experience for the fans and the wrestling realm as the announcement came out of nowhere, spreading excitement all over as the WWE power couple welcomed their second daughter.

'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes has been the face of the WWE brand after reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Championship title from John Cena. Now, Rhodes welcomes a sweet bundle of joy with his family.

Cody Rhodes Becomes A Father Of Two, Wife Brandi Announces Arrival Of 2nd Daughter

Brandi Rhodes has been living life after retiring from professional wrestling. The 42-year-old is married to Cody Rhodes, the current WWE Undisputed Champion and the wrestling promotion's top star.

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi, had shared a heartwarming image on the social media platform Instagram, where she could be seen holding the newborn's hand. The couple have named their second daughter Leilani Ella Runnels.

"Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️," Brandi Rhodes wrote in the caption.

Brandi and Cody Rhodes already have a four-year-old daughter, Liberty Iris. She has been seen on WWE TV during some of Cody Rhodes' PLE matches. Leilani Ella has now joined the happy family.

Cody Rhodes Also Reacts To Baby Number #2 Announcement

Cody Rhodes also re-shared his wife Brandi's post on Instagram Stories to announce himself as a proud girl dad.

The Undisputed WWE Champion then shared a story of her elder daughter, Liberty Iris, who had donned a pink hat that read, "Big Sister."

Image: Screengrab/Instagram@americannightmarecody