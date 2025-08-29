Late Hulk Hogan’s Wife Set To Sue For Medical Malpractice In Connection With WWE Hall of Famer's Death

Sky Daily, the wife of the late Hulk Hogan, is considering filing a medical malpractice lawsuit. The grief-stricken wife recently lost her husband after he suffered a heart attack.

It is worth pointing out that Hulk Hogan had undergone neck surgery months before his passing, and his wife believes that the procedure may have contributed to the tragedy.

Late Hulk Hogan's Wife Alleges Medical Malpractice, To File A Lawsuit

Fans of the professional wrestling realm met with a sudden shock after Hulk Hogan passed away at age 71. The WWE Hall of Famer, also known as Terry Gene Bollea, took his last breath at his beachfront residence in Clearwater, Florida.

Hulk Hogan was recovering from complex neck surgery in May and was doing well. While reports stated that the former WWE wrestler was on his 'deathbed,' those reports were scrapped by his wife, Sky Daily.

However, the late Hulk Hogan's wife is moving forward to file a medical malpractice lawsuit following the wrestling legend's sudden death. Sky Daily, 46, had said that the former wrestler's phrenic nerve was 'compromised' during the surgery, highlighting that he had shortness of breath for quite a while.

"We are investigating for possible malpractice. If you have shortness of breath for a long time, that makes you very sick.

"It's not something that's an alarming (sudden) cause of death. It's something that wears on you, makes you weak," Sky Daily said while speaking to the Daily Mail.

The late Hulk Hogan's wife was questioned about whether those factors would have led to his death, to which she said, 'Definitely.'

What Was The Reason For Hulk Hogan's Passing?

Hulk Hogan's sudden passing was a shock to the wrestling fans. As controversial as he might be, the wrestler revolutionised pro wrestling to develop sports entertainment during his time in the WWE.

After Hogan's death at age 71, the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center determined that he had atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is a heart condition.

Notably, Hulk Hogan also had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). It is a rare cancer that affects lymphocytes, the white blood cells in the bone marrow, lymph nodes, spleen and blood.