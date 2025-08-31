Updated 31 August 2025 at 14:15 IST
Clash In Paris Set Photos Leak Online Hours Before Kick-Off As WWE Gears Up For The Biggest Pay-Per-View After WrestleMania 41
París La Défense Arena, GIMNASIA will host the upcoming edition of Clash In Paris. The main event of this pay-per-view will be contested between John cena and Logan Paul
WWE are gearing up for their next big pay-per-view Clash in Paris. The big PPV will see the biggest superstars of the sports entertainment industry that includes the likes of John Cena, Logan Paul, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella have a go at each other. The World Heavyweight Championship, Women's Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs for the wrestling superstars.
Here's A Look At The Leaked Picture Of Clash In Paris Set
París La Défense Arena, GIMNASIA will host the upcoming 2025 edition of Clash In Paris. With just a few hours to go for the pay-per-view, fans had a chance to look at the set photos of Clash in Paris. The set is currently under construction and fans can spot a replica of the Eiffel Tower which will be the centerpiece of the entranceway.
A few hours later, YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul also shared the photos from the set. Logan will lock horns with John Cena in the main event of the upcoming pay-per-view.
Here's The Match Card For Clash In Paris 2025
- John Cena vs Logan Paul
- Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed
- Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs Jey Uso vs LA Knight: World Heavyweight Championship
- Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella: Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Sheamus vs Rusev
- The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford): WWE Tag Team Championship
CM Punk Eyes The Heavyweight Championship
The Heavyweight Championship has been eluding for quite some time now. Punk had won the Heavyweight Championship in SummerSlam but Seth Rollins cashed in the 'Money In The Bank' briefcase and pulled off his second-best heist, the first one being his cashing in at WrestleMania 31.
Brock Lesnar Rumoured To Make An Appearance At Clash In Paris
The 'Beast Incarnate', Brock Lesnar has been on no show after WWE SummerSlam. Brock Lesnar was speculated to lock horns with John Cena in Clash in Paris, but it is now being said that the former UFC Champion will lock horns with Cena in WWE's upcoming pay-per-view in Bad Blood.
