Clash In Paris Set Photos Leak Online Hours Before Kick-Off As WWE Gears Up For The Biggest Pay-Per-View After WrestleMania 41

WWE are gearing up for their next big pay-per-view Clash in Paris. The big PPV will see the biggest superstars of the sports entertainment industry that includes the likes of John Cena, Logan Paul, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella have a go at each other. The World Heavyweight Championship, Women's Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs for the wrestling superstars.

Here's A Look At The Leaked Picture Of Clash In Paris Set

París La Défense Arena, GIMNASIA will host the upcoming 2025 edition of Clash In Paris. With just a few hours to go for the pay-per-view, fans had a chance to look at the set photos of Clash in Paris. The set is currently under construction and fans can spot a replica of the Eiffel Tower which will be the centerpiece of the entranceway.

A few hours later, YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul also shared the photos from the set. Logan will lock horns with John Cena in the main event of the upcoming pay-per-view.

Logan Paul's Instagram story | Instagram/@loganpaul

Here's The Match Card For Clash In Paris 2025

John Cena vs Logan Paul

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs Jey Uso vs LA Knight: World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella: Women's Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus vs Rusev

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford): WWE Tag Team Championship

CM Punk Eyes The Heavyweight Championship

The Heavyweight Championship has been eluding for quite some time now. Punk had won the Heavyweight Championship in SummerSlam but Seth Rollins cashed in the 'Money In The Bank' briefcase and pulled off his second-best heist, the first one being his cashing in at WrestleMania 31.

Brock Lesnar Rumoured To Make An Appearance At Clash In Paris