The Undertaker's Iconic Entrance Gets New Twist, Toddler Recreates The Deadman's Iconic Entrance With Dark Gothic Look | WATCH

The business of pro wrestling and WWE will always be incomplete without acknowledging Mark William Calaway aka The Undertaker's contribution towards it. One doesn't need to need to be a fan of the pro wrestling industry to unnderstand The Undertaker's achievenments or his heroics in the squared circle that has cemeted his place in the galaxy of the greats. The Undertaker has been the WWE's star and he still attracts a lot of eyeballs whenever ge decides to show up.

Toddler Recreates The Undertaker's Eerie Entrance: WATCH

The Undertaker has always portrayed the role of a 'Deadman' which is widely popular among the WWE fans, especially his admirers. The Undertaker has also played the part of the 'American Badass' which is quite different to his Deadman avatar. Recently a video has been doing the rounds on social media which shows a toddler recreating the Undertaker's famous 'Deadman' entrance.

The video features two adorable toddlers. One of them plays the role of the Deadman,whereas the other one plays the role of an announcer. The kid alo dressed up as the Deadman with a tranch coat and his iconic hat. The clip has bee shared by the Instagram account WWE on Netflix.

The video begins with iconivc bell tolls and The Undertaker's theme music. The kid also had a WWE belt around his waist as he emulated The Deadman's slow walk. 'Play Undertaker by dubdubwe and We can’t get enough of this Undertaker entrance', wrote WWE on Netflix on their Instagram account.

The Deadman Gets New Role With The WWE: Reports

The WWE recently acquired the Lucha Libre AAA. It has been reported in the past that the Undertaker has been bestowed with the responsibility of overseeing the creatives inside AAA.