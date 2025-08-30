John Cena Apologizes To His Young Fan For Calling Him Toxic On Live Television, Thanks Him For Being By His Side Through The Tough Times | WATCH

John Cena's farewell tour is currently underway, and he only has four months left now in his WWE career. The 17-time World Champion had announced his retirement last year during 'Money In The Bank', and he now has less than 10 dates left before he winds up his glorious WWE career. Cena will go down as one of the greats to have ever wrestled inside the squared circle, and once he walks away, he will never be seen in the capacity of a wrestler.

John Cena Apologizes To His Young Fan

The WWE's decision to turn John Cena into a heel attracted mixed reactions from the fans. Cena, who has been a babyface for his entire career, shocked the WWE Universe by turning into a heel during Elimination Chamber. WWE's Chief Creative Officer (CCO) Triple H later revealed that John Cena was excited for the heel turn to happen, and he too had plenty of ideas around it.

During his stint as a heel, John Cena blasted the audience wherever he went, and he gave them an earful for not respecting him enough despite his accomplishments in the ring. Prior to WrestleMania 41, John Cena was cutting his promo on Monday Night RAW, and in the process, he ended up calling a kid, who was his fan, "toxic and dysfunctional." The kid soon went viral for how John had treated him, and he became the talk of the town.

Cena, who has now turned into a babyface with four months left in his wrestling career, made an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown and confronted his opponent for Clash in Paris, Logan Paul. Interestingly, the same kid was in the stands who was once called "dysfunctional" by Cena. The star wrestler walked up to him and apologised for his behaviour. Cena also thanked the kid for being by his side.

