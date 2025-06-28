CM Punk Sets The Record Straight Against John Cena Ahead Of Night Of Champions Clash, Steals 17-Time Champions' Thunder On SmackDown

WWE superstar and the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ John Cena is currently involved in a feud with CM Punk. The two stars are all set to face off on WWE's premium live event Night Of Champions and the WWE Undisputed Championship will be on the line. The two superstars have been long time rivals and as John Cena is currently on his retirement tour, the two stars will be facing off for one last time. Ahead of their highly anticipated match at Night Of Champions, CM Punk set the record straight with John Cena and stole his Doctor Of Thugonomics persona.

CM Punk Steals John Cena's Thunder On SmackDown

Superstar CM Punk during the latest episode of SmackDown stole John Cena's thunder as the defending Undisputed Champion was giving a promo. CM Punk appeared and was dressed as John Cena's old attire of Doctor Of Thuganomics. CM Punk also used John Cena's former theme song for his entrance. This came in retaliation to when John Cena had stolen CM Punk's iconic pipe bomb promo the week before.

CM Punk then set the record straight with John Cena as he rapped battled and roasted the ‘Last Real Champion.'

CM Punk during his rap session also called name dropped famous rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake who had been involved in a feud a few months ago.

John Cena's Retirement Tour To End In December

John Cena is the most well known wrestler in the world and after more than 20 years with WWE, the 17-time champion is currently on his retirement tour. John Cena had announced in 2024 that his retirement tour will be kicking off from January 2025 and it will go on till the end of the year.