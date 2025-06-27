WWE Night Of Champions 2025: From Start Time To Full Match Card & Venue, Here's All You Need To Know

Updated 27 June 2025 at 23:32 IST
The WWE heads to Saudi Arabia for what has now become a tradition to host a premium live event. This year, the WWE hosts the 11th edition of Night of Champions in the kingdom's capital, Riyadh. WWE is also hosting the Friday Night SmackDown as the go-home episode for the PLE.
This year's event in Riyadh will be star-studded as multiple champions and top-tier superstars will headline the show and also be in action. An irresistible match card has been put in place. Stars from RAW and SmackDown will be present in Saudi Arabia for the mega show.
Notably, the finals of the Queen and King of the Ring will also take place at NOC, which means that two superstars will be crowned as the King and Queen, respectively.
Fans in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have a preview of how loud they could be when Friday Night SmackDown was aired live from the Kingdom Arena. But the big picture is yet to come, as the Night of Champions will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Superstar wrestlers like John Cena, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross, Asuka, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, and many more would be featured on the premium live event. Notably, the NOC would be John Cena's next stop on his farewell tour, and he would face off against former nemesis CM Punk. A classic rivalry would be revived when the two titans would collide in Riyadh.
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will battle for supremacy to become the new King of the Ring and receive a world championship opportunity.
Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena vs. CM Punk
King of the Ring Final: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
Queen of the Ring Final: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill
United States Championship: Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa
Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
The WWE Night of Champions will have a start time of 10:30 PM IST in India. The WWE PLE will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
The WWE Night of Champions will be aired live on Netflix in India. In the US, fans can watch the premium live event via Peacock.
