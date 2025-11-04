Cody Rhodes Ignites Retirement Chatter, Says He Would Step Down Following End Of Next WWE Contract

Cody Rhodes has dropped a new retirement bombshell, which would intrigue WWE fans. The American Nightmare has revealed that his next contract with the WWE would be his last, following which he would step down from in-ring action.

As the QB1 for the WWE, Cody Rhodes has played a pivotal part in the WWE. The American Nightmare has been the face of the wrestling promotion and also serves as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cody Rhodes Hints He’ll Retire After Next WWE Deal

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently opened up about the challenges of balancing family while being on tour for the WWE as the top champion. The American Nightmare has been a family-oriented guy who recently welcomed his new kid with his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Rhodes also sparked intrigue by speaking on his retirement timeline and said that the next contract he would sign with the WWE would be his last.

“What I'd say is probably my last contract with WWE or the next contract I sign, probably be my last, and finish my days with WWE.

"It’s the house that built me. It’s the house that brought me back and put me in this wonderful, wonderful position, but yeah, I don’t know. It’s very, very hard to balance,” Cody Rhodes said on the All The Smoke podcast.

How Long Is Cody Rhodes' Current WWE Deal?

Cody Rhodes signed a multi-year deal with the WWE in 2024. The American Nightmare made a stunning return at WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where he faced Seth Rollins as his mystery opponent.

While the exact details of The American Nightmare's deal are not known, he reportedly earns an annual salary of USD 500,000 from the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

Apart from the annual salary, Cody Rhodes also enjoys a staggering USD 3 million from the sale of merchandise, special appearances and sponsorships. As part of his deal, The American Nightmare also has a tour bus to travel across the country.