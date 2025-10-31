Will Seth Rollins Miss WrestleMania 42? WWE Star Shares Return Timeline Following Shoulder Surgery

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has shared a crucial update on his return to the squared circle following a serious injury he sustained recently. The Visionary is confirmed to remain out of action for a while as he begins the road to recovery.

At the Crown Jewel PLE, Seth Rollins suffered a gruesome injury during the Crown Jewel championship match against Cody Rhodes. The WWE superstar apparently injured his shoulder while making a coast-to-coast dive.

Seth Rollins Details Return Plan After Shoulder Injury In Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins appeared as a guest host for Friday's edition of NFL Network's Good Morning Football. As the US grips the Halloween fervour, Rollins dressed up in a full bear suit, indicating his fondness for the NFL's Chicago Bears.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion shared an update on his injury timeline and revealed that he will remain out of action for six months.

"I wish I could rip this thing off, man, but I'm out, guys. I'm out of action for six months. My world championship is going to be worn by some schmuck, either Jey Uso or CM Punk. It's awful. It really is the Halloween scaries, but I'm here. I'm here in full bear suit," Seth Rollins revealed on the show.

WrestleMania 42 Uncertain For Seth Rollins?

Rollins was written off WWE television after Bron Breakker speared him out of nowhere, laying him out cold in the ring. Bronson Reed continued the attack by putting the Visionary through a Tsunami finisher and kicking him out of the faction.

With the injury putting him on the shelf for six months, Seth Rollins is expected to be fit by the end of March or the beginning of May in 2026. With WrestleMania 42 happening on 18 and 19th April next year, the former multi-time WWE Champion is expected to be healthy by that time.