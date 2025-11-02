John Cena’s Opponent For Farewell Match Set To Be Selected Through One‑Of‑A‑Kind WWE Tournament

John Cena has figured out a unique way to find out who will be his last opponent during his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, DC.

The 17-time champion has revealed that he would not choose his final opponent, but a tournament would be hosted, with the winner earning the opportunity to fight the Last Real Champion in his farewell match.

WWE Announces Special Tournament To Determine John Cena's Final Opponent

John Cena is currently on his final run as a professional wrestler, and he has had some over-the-top matches. His recent match against 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles at the WWE Crown Jewel in Perth was a certified banger, and he is closing in on the end of his career in wrestling.

At the 41st Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah, the WWE played a video package featuring John Cena, who gave some big news about his much-debated opponent for his final career match.

The WWE will host the "Last Time Is Now" tournament, in which 16 wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and wrestlers not signed with the promotion will compete for the opportunity. It indicates that TNA wrestlers can compete for the coveted chance, given that WWE has been actively working with them for some time.

John Cena also said that the tournament will feature superstars whom he has faced in the past, as well as wrestlers he has never crossed paths with.

As John Cena announced the details, the video package displayed vignettes of stars like Carmelo Hayes, Bronson Reed, PENTA, Dominik Mysterio, and Gunther.

When Will The Last Time Is Now Tournament Begin?

The Last Time Is Now tournament will kick off on Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. John Cena has been advertised to be on the show, marking his last appearance in his hometown as an active wrestler on Monday, November 10.