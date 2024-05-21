Advertisement

It was a historic night at the Lincoln Financial Field when WrestleMania XL featured one of the most chaotic yet iconic WrestleMania main events. The final five minutes of the clash were the epitome of childhood nostalgia that had an Avengers Endgame-like finish, where the good guys prevail. Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns, who was undefeated in singles competition since his return in 2020 and captured the Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Championship title. After the match, Cody's friends and family surrounded him as they celebrated the grand moment. But Rhodes recently revealed that he desperately wanted one of his friends and fellow wrestlers to be out there with him.

Cody Rhodes applauds a former AEW wrestler, says he wanted him after his title match at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest at the Babyfaces podcast and spoke out on former AEW wrestler Shawn Spears. He has been an on-screen rival to Cody while working at Tony Khan's promotion, but off the screen, they are good friends. Rhodes gave Spears his flowers and made the verdict that he would have not been here if it was not for him.

"Shawn Spears, during the Duece, Domino, Cherry rivalry. I had no fundamental experience. I couldn't tell you a top wrist lock from a double quarter. I had no fundamentals. They didn't mind because they were teaching me from the story perspective first. That's how I would like to teach. Shawn was there to lead me through it. He does not get enough credit, from me, for how special he is.

Shawn Spears makes in the ring ahead of his match against Joe Gacy at NXT Stand and Deliver | Image: WWE



"He is the only person that I regret I didn't have in the ring after WrestleMania. I saw him that day, we took a picture together, and he was just like he always was. He knew what this day was. He knew it was big. I wouldn't be where I'm at without Shawn Spears. He's a blessing to the business, and I'm so glad to see him in NXT," said Cody, as quoted by Fightful.

After exiting the Tony Khan-led AEW, Shawn Spears returned to his old stomping grounds, WWE. He was a part of the Connecticut-based promotion under the name Tye Dillinger, and he has returned to the NXT brand as Shawn Spears.