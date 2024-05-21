Advertisement

Monday Night RAW aired live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It was the go-home shoe ahead of the upcoming PLE in Saudi Arabia as the semifinals of the King & Queen of the Ring were in full effect. The tournament featured some interesting matches that determined the next in line for the Final. Top superstars like Jeu Uso, GUNTHER, Chad Gable, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and more were featured on the show. Check out all the results and highlights that took place at the Red Brand as the roads lead to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

WWE RAW: Results

Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn: Chad Gable wins by pinfall with Chaos Theory.

Bron Breakker vs. Kale Dixon: Bron Breakker wins by referee stoppage.

IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria (Queen of the Ring Semifinals): Lyra Valkyria wins by pinfall with a rana pin, earning a spot in the finals of Queen of the Ring.

Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) (c) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (WWE World Tag Team Championship): Awesome Truth won by pinfall with an Attitude Adjustment from R-Truth on JD McDonagh, retaining the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane) vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match): Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark win by pinfall with a Gallon Throw/jumping knee combination on Maxxine Dupri, becoming #1 contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

GUNTHER vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (King of the Ring Semifinals): GUNTHER wins by referee stoppage with an arm-trap Gojira Clutch, earning a spot in the finals of King of the Ring.

WWE RAW: Highlights of the Night

The mysterious QR codes continue to show up as the RAW commentators, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee talk about it live.

Kale Dixon had to be stretchered out of the arena after Bron Breakker mauled him in the post-match beatdown.

R-Truth said to The Mix that he has got his good friend Andre The Giant to help them out. The A-Lister informs that Andre the Giant passed away 30 years ago; Truth doesn't get it, and Miz begs Andre's true spirit to assist them. During the match when things were going south, Braun Strowan came out to the aid of the Tag Team Champions.

Backstage, as Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler prepare for their match, they run into Sonya Deville, who wants to talk, But Baszler walks away with Stark.

The Becky Lynch-Liv Morgan feud continues to escalate as they continue their war of words during a segment.

Tensions continue to cloud Judgement Day as things are going downhill for them. World Champion Damian Priest wants things to fall back in line and said JD to request a match with Strowan next week.