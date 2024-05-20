Advertisement

The new Bloodline has turned a lot of attention as Solo Sikoa has been running things ever since Roman Reigns left after WrestleMania XL. Reigns lost the Undisputed Universal title and has gone AWOL, and it has been mayhem as the Wise Man has no say in whatever Sikoa is doing. Solo kicked out Jimmy and brought in Haku's sons, who are also family and have evolved the Bloodline into a rabid stable that has been mauling its opponents. The fans have found the new stable intriguing, which has a lot of potential. WWE Hall of Famer and a member of the Bloodline Family tree have spoken out on the inclusion of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa's introduction to the WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer opines on WWE's inclusion of Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, during his 'Rikishi Fatu Off The Top' Podcast appearance, opened up on the legendary Haku's sons, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa's arrival in the Connecticut-based promotion and joining the Bloodline to make it look like The Bloodline 2.0. The HOFer expressed his delight and said that it was about time that the WWE brought them and seeing fresh faces in the stable was nice to see.

“Those two kids, Tama and his brother, Tonga Loa, they’re [related] to the family, as far as with Uncle Haku and so forth. These kids, I couldn’t wait for them to come to WWE. They’ve done so much out there, the hard work and building their brand out there in New Japan, that it was awesome to see them finally come home. The Bloodline, the WWE is home. To be able to see them come and not just go right into an angle, they’re only put there for the simple fact that they belong there. Nothing else, nothing more.

You got Roman that’s out the picture now, Jimmy’s out the picture now. Now here comes Solo and his crew, what they like to call The Bloodline 2.0, the brothers, Tama and Tonga Loa, they’re doing a great job. They both look great, they look fresh. So nice to see fresh faces out of there, being involved in The Bloodline, and family at that," Rikishi said.

Tama Tonga had a match alongside Solo Sikoa as they took on Randy Orton and Kevin Owens as they feuded at Backlash. Tama is now set for a King of the Ring semifinals clash against Randy Orton, and it is yet to be seen who heads to Saudi Arabia after advancing in the prestigious competition.