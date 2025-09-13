Updated 13 September 2025 at 10:27 IST
Cody Rhodes Shocks WWE Universe With SmackDown Return Amid Street Fighter Shoot, Unleashes Himself On Drew McIntyre | WATCH
Cody Rhodes is all set to face Drew McIntyre in WWE Wrestlepalooza. Rhodes is currently shooting for the American martial arts film 'Street Fighter'
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Undisputed WWE champion has been the face of the sports entertainment for quite some time and he is all set to face 'The Scottish Psychopath', aka Drew McIntyre in Wrestlepalooza. Rhodes, the American Nightmare has had a very bittersweet 2025 so far. Cody kickstarted this year by dropping his undisputed title to John Cena who is on his way out. Rhodes then opted to take a sabbatical and later for a tag team match in 'Money in the Bank'. Rhodes recently defeated John Cena in WWE SummerSlam to reclaim his undisputed title.
Cody Rhodes Stuns Drew McIntyre On SmackDown
McIntyre kickstarted the entire feud after he attacked the American Nightmare few weeks back on SmackDown. McIntyre hit Rhodes with a Claymore Kick and it drove the champion through the announce table. McIntyre then went on to challenge Cody Rhodes where he was attacked by Randy Orton who hit him with a RKO.
On the September 12 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, moments after Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton in a controversial fashion, Cody Rhodes came out of nowhere and attacked 'The Scottish Psychopath'. Cody is currently shooting for the 'Street Fighter' movie and nobody had expected him to come out of nowhere. The WWE Universe was also under the impression that Rhodes will be seen next during WWE Wrestlepalooza. The Undisputed Champion also announced the birth of his child while addressing the live audience.
ALSO READ | WrestleMania Set For Expansion, WWE PLE's International Debut Expected To Happen In 2027
"Thank you guys so much. There is more action tonight, but before that happens, I just want to thank you all because it has been a hell of a month for me. I had a new baby girl and I got cast as Guile in Street Fighter. Tonight I had to come back home, thank you guys very very very much," said Cody who in return got a rousing reception.
ALSO READ | AJ Lee Seals WWE Contract As SmackDown Rolls On Air; Triple H Shares Candid Backstage Footage
Here's All You Need To Know About Cody's Next Movie
The American Nightmare aka Cody Rhodes will be playing the character of 'Guile' in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Alongside Cody, Roman Reigns has also been roped in to play the role of Akuma. The upcoming American martial arts film is being directed by Kitao Sakurai. The rumoured release date of the film is October 16, 2026.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 13 September 2025 at 10:27 IST