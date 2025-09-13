Cody Rhodes Shocks WWE Universe With SmackDown Return Amid Street Fighter Shoot, Unleashes Himself On Drew McIntyre | WATCH

Undisputed WWE champion has been the face of the sports entertainment for quite some time and he is all set to face 'The Scottish Psychopath', aka Drew McIntyre in Wrestlepalooza. Rhodes, the American Nightmare has had a very bittersweet 2025 so far. Cody kickstarted this year by dropping his undisputed title to John Cena who is on his way out. Rhodes then opted to take a sabbatical and later for a tag team match in 'Money in the Bank'. Rhodes recently defeated John Cena in WWE SummerSlam to reclaim his undisputed title.

Cody Rhodes Stuns Drew McIntyre On SmackDown

McIntyre kickstarted the entire feud after he attacked the American Nightmare few weeks back on SmackDown. McIntyre hit Rhodes with a Claymore Kick and it drove the champion through the announce table. McIntyre then went on to challenge Cody Rhodes where he was attacked by Randy Orton who hit him with a RKO.

On the September 12 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, moments after Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton in a controversial fashion, Cody Rhodes came out of nowhere and attacked 'The Scottish Psychopath'. Cody is currently shooting for the 'Street Fighter' movie and nobody had expected him to come out of nowhere. The WWE Universe was also under the impression that Rhodes will be seen next during WWE Wrestlepalooza. The Undisputed Champion also announced the birth of his child while addressing the live audience.

"Thank you guys so much. There is more action tonight, but before that happens, I just want to thank you all because it has been a hell of a month for me. I had a new baby girl and I got cast as Guile in Street Fighter. Tonight I had to come back home, thank you guys very very very much," said Cody who in return got a rousing reception.

Here's All You Need To Know About Cody's Next Movie