'Very Treasured': Cody Rhodes Tears Up As He Talks About His WrestleMania XL Win And His Father Dusty Rhodes | WATCH

Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare, who finished his story in WrestleMania XL by winning the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns last year, is all set to defend it in Mania 41. Cody has had a very hot year, and he has been a fighting champion. But the American Nightmare faces his biggest obstacle in WrestleMania 41, John Cena. The Cena vs Rhodes rivalry has shaken the very foundations of the WWE and has left the fans divided between a good guy and a guy who has had enough of being a babyface.

The Cody-Cena story has taken a massive turn. Interestingly, it was Cena who helped Rhodes win the Universal Championship last year. Cena was eventually rock-bottomed by the Final Boss. But this time around, the tables have turned. Cody is standing head-to-head with Cena to defend his Universal title.4

Cody Rhodes Recalls His Famous WrestleMania XL Victory

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, defied all odds and pinned the 'Original Tribal Chief', Roman Reigns, down on his way to win the Main Event of WrestleMania XL. Cody vs Reigns in the main event of Mania 40 was not the original plan, but the WWE universe rallied behind Cody and made the dream come true. Rhodes recently sat down with Stephanie McMahon and revealed what he felt in the moment when he won the Universal title.

'I am still a child, who wants to do, I want to do, what he (Dusty Rhodes) did. I got it, and I find myself incredibly lucky. To get it, to validate him, also at that point, validate myself. To me, it was the greatest story for our family. It is very treasured,' said WWE Universal Champion Cody, who teared up a bit while speaking to Stephanie.

Cody Rhodes To Headline WrestleMania Again