Cody Rhodes To Be Backstabbed In His WrestleMania Match Against John Cena? Here's A 'Big Twist' That Isn't Being Talked About

Cody Rhodes is just few days away from defending WWE Universal his title at WrestleMania 41 against his old friend John Cena. The John Cena vs Cody Rhodes story is something that nobody saw coming. It was predicted that Cody Rhodes might have to defend his WWE Universal title against John Cena, but the way in which the feud has panned out, that certainly is not for the faint-hearted. The WWE's ultimate good guy, John Cena has turned heel and this makes the Cena vs Rhodes story interesting.

John Cena was the one who played a pivotal role in Cody Rhodes winning the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare aka Rhodes pinned the Only Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns to win the title for the very first time in his career. John Cena, who failed to win the Royal Rumble, emerged victorious in the Elimination Chamber and challenged Cody for the title.

Randy Orton In Line To Challenge Cody's Universal Title

The WWE had built a very brutal storyline around Randy Orton and Kevin Owens ahead of WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately for Randy, Kevin Owens has now pulled out of Mania as he has to undergo a critical neck surgery. This leaves Randy Orton's fate in doubts. Few weeks back Randy made his intentions very clear of challenging his best friend Rhodes for the WWE Universal title.

This adds a major speculation. The WWE fans think that Orton wouldn't wait till the completion of WrestleMania to fix his match for the WWE Universal title. It is being speculated that 'The Viper' will interrupt the Cody Rhodes vs John Cena match, turn his back on the American Nightmare and later challenge Cena for the title at SummerSlam.

WrestleMania 41 Aims To Be The Biggest Mania Of All Time