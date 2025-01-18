Published 21:42 IST, January 18th 2025
Corey Graves Overlooked Amid Ongoing Controversy As WWE Elect Pat McAfee's Replacement For RAW on Netflix
The WWE has overlooked Corey Graves and opt for someone else to temporarily replace Pat McAfee in the commentators table alongside Michael Cole for RAW.
The WWE is on fire right now as they continue to deliver top-tier shows and entertain the masses who love to watch wrestling. However, a major controversy has been circling in the wrestling promotion as a popular TV figure has voiced his frustration over the WWE. Corey Graves has publicly vented his issues with the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion, which led to him being pulled out of any appearances. Graves has been a mainstay in RAW and SmackDown, but he hasn't been a part of it lately. Amid the ongoing tussle, commentator Pat McAfee will be unavailable for the upcoming edition of RAW, and it was touted that Graves would be the one who will temporarily take over. But that did not happen.
WWE Overlook Corey Graves To Elect RAW Commentator To Replace Par McAfee
The WWE was seeking a TV personality who would fill in for Pat McAfee at the commentator's desk after it was revealed that he would not be a part of the desk. The former NFL punter will call the College Football National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. While fans speculated it to be Corey Graves, the issue between him and the WWE remains unsolved and at large. To fill in the spot besides Michael Cole, the Connecticut-based promotion opted for Wade Barrett.
Wade Barrett has been a mainstay for SmackDown as he has officially joined forces with Joe Tessitore to call action on the Blue Brand. The former King of the Ring will temporarily become a part of RAW in the January 20th episode. Corey Graves was available, but the WWE did not go for him, adding fuel to the controversy.
What is the Corey Graves Controversy?
The WWE shook up the commentators and analysts' line-up in the weekly programming. Notably, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will be in RAW while Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett are on SmackDown. Corey Graves, who was paired alongside Michael Cole in the past, was moved to NXT and would remain associated with the brand until further notice.
Graves was displeased by the move and, in a since-deleted social media post, claimed that he was not well-known enough to call the show. It caused some tension among both parties as he was pulled from NXT. It is yet to be seen what happens next.
