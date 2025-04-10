Did Pat McAfee Spoil WWE's Biggest Surprise Planned For WrestleMania 41? WWE Fans Go Into Overdrive

Monday Night RAW commentator Pat McAfee has seemingly ruined one of WWE's biggest surprises right before WrestleMania 41. The former Colts punter is being called out by the fans after he revealed the winner of the World Heavyweight title match. The match was supposed to happen between champion GUNTHER and 'Main Event' Jey Uso Several fans are upset as they believe McAfee had ruined the surprise the WWE had in store for the fans in WrestleMania 41.

Pat McAfee Seemingly Spoils Massive WrestleMania Surprise

With WrestleMania 41 just days away, several matches have been put in place for the mega showcase at the Allegiant Stadium. Huge title matches have been planned for the Showcase of the Immortals, and fans are rooting for their favourite wrestlers as all roads lead to WrestleMania. However, the WWE have seemingly run into an issue as the results of one of their matches have been leaked by Monday Night RAW commentator and former Colts punter Pat McAfee.

Jey Uso recently appeared on Pat McAfee's Big Night Aht, and he may have leaked out one of the winners of a WrestleMania 41 title clash.

"Next weekend, you will become the World Heavyweight Champion of the WWE when you beat Gunther at WrestleMania," Pat McAfee said while talking to Jey Uso.

WWE Universe Are Upset Over Pat McAfee

The WWE Universe went into overdrive, and Pat McAfee received a lot of flak from the fans. Many believe that he had ruined a huge surprise right before the PLE.