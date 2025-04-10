Uncertainty Looms Over Drew McIntyre's Participation At WrestleMania, Former WWE Champion Yet To Receive Clearance

Drew McIntyre has found himself in a peculiar situation after he suffered an eye injury right before WrestleMania 41. The Scottish Warrior has been in a feud with Damian Priest, which could have led them to a match at the Showcase of the Immortals. But the eye injury has put things on a backseat, and McIntyre has admitted that he is now in a race against time to be medically cleared for action for WrestleMania 41 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Drew McIntyre In A Race Against Time To Heal Himself

With WrestleMania 41 just days away, several matches have been put in place for the mega showcase at the Allegiant Stadium. However, Drew McIntyre suffered an injury to his eye after something went into his eye when Damian Priest choke slammed him through a car's windshield. Drew needs to wear an eye patch, and it has affected his plans for WrestleMania 41.

“Part of the glass, where I landed on the windshield, bounced up and landed directly in my eyeball. I’m currently sporting the patch, hoping I can figure this thing out and get myself on WrestleMania. It’s a fight against time right now.

"It didn’t feel that bad. I’ve never landed on a windshield in my life. He probably should’ve thrown me on top of the car or the concrete to hurt more. I’ve never landed on a windshield, but the glass is designed to spider out. I was wearing a leather jacket so thankfully I didn’t get all cut up. The fall wasn’t great, but not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Some debris came up in the air and landed straight in my eye, so I’m dealing with that right now. The eye thing wasn’t supposed to happen. I’m not supposed to be sitting here right now with an eyepatch on, yet, I am," Drew McIntyre said during an appearance on It's Called Soccer.

More Matches Added To WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Card

WWE has added several matches to the WrestleMania 41 Card, The card featured Rhodes vs Cena, the Triple Threat between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins, Uso vs Gunther and Tiffany vs Charlotte. A few more matches have been added for the Showcase of the Immortals.

AJ Styles will be challenging Logan Paul in a singles match, while Rey Mysterio will be facing El Grande Americano. After a lot of heated back-and-forth, Jade Cargill will face Naomi to settle things inside the squared circle. The Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line as champion Bron Breakker will face Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio in triple-threat action. Women's Champion Iyo Sky will also face off in a triple-threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.