Did WWE Release Shotzi? Wrestler Releases Powerful Promo On Social Media, Sparks Considerable Buzz

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Shotzi has sparked considerable buzz with a bold promo. While being away from the red and blue brands due to the lack of a creative storyline to keep her in WWE programming, the wrestler posted a powerful monologue on social media. The emotional tell-all, which included her personal struggles and how she was trying to find herself, has caught the fans' eyes.

Shotzi Shares A Moving Promo, Says Her Persona Is No More

Shotzi Blackheart has remained away for a considerable amount of time. She hasn't been featured on either RAW or SmackDown and has been kept off any feuds or TV time. While she has featured in NXT recently, her absence has sparked questions among the fans over her status in the WWE. Injuries have kept her off TV, and it is unknown when Shotzi will be back in action.

In the video, Shotzi began by saying, "Have you ever lost so much that you start to question if you’re even real anymore? I call myself the ballsy badass because I was wild, reckless, chaotic. Live for the day of the danger, loved every second of it." The WWE star looked visibly emotional when she revealed how her persona was stacked under loss, grief and injuries, saying “I lost people who meant everything to me, and I let that grief consume me. I let my injuries make me feel worthless. Somewhere along the way, I lost myself.”

The WWE superstar emphasized that she never gave up despite facing injury issues, criticism and pain as she encountered dark times. "I never quit. I never asked for time off. Even when I was down to just a sliver of who I used to be, I held on hoping that the same carefree ballsy badass would come back," she said. But Shotzi realized that the ballsy badass is no more, and she is fine with it as she has redefined what it means to be the ballsy badass.

Is Shotzi Released From The WWE?

Shotzi's latest promo may give a sense of a rebuilt and unshakable persona who is ready to go head-to-head with all the demons. Her promo was bold and courageous. The promo also hinted at not taking time off despite facing intense criticism, indicating that she has been silently released from the WWE and is now rebuilding herself. But that possibility looks far-fetched, as she still has WWE superstar written in her social media bio.