'I Just Got Disconnected': WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Voices The Biggest Concern With John Cena's Sudden Heel Turn

WWE made one of the biggest moves in the history of pro wrestling by turning the ultimate babyface John Cena into a heel. Cena, who is on his farewell tour, recently won the undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

This was Cena's record-breaking seventeenth title, and it cements his legacy in the galaxy of all the great wrestlers who have graced the squared circle in the past. John Cena is a talismanic figure in the WWE, and he has achieved everything that the sports entertainment industry had to offer.

John Cena shouldered the WWE in one of its most difficult times, a phase where big superstars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock left. Cena led the 'Ruthless Aggression' era, as he had an ample amount of help from the likes of CM Punk and Randy Orton, wrestlers who were trying to work their way through a locker room filled with impeccable talent.

Hulk Hogan Unimpressed By Cena's Heel Turn

The WWE had left no stone unturned in hyping up the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes main event at WrestleMania 41. A couple of body blows and weekly trash talks between Cena and the American Nightmare. The match was completely dull, which led to the fans complaining about the lack of chemistry between Cena and Rhodes.

The only saving grace of the match was Cena winning his record-seventeenth title. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has come out and has rather been very critical about Cena and his fabled heel turn.

"Watching that story with John Cena, when The Rock did the throat thing, cut his throat, and John Cena turned heel, I expected more of the same. And then John Cena came out, and there was no Rock, and I just got disconnected at that point, 'cause I was expecting the characters to keep rolling out like we did. So I know everybody's got movies and obligations and stuff, but it didn’t feel like that big tidal wave coming at you," said the Hall of Famer.

Cena To Defend His Universal Title Against Randy Orton