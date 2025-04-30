John Cena Vs Randy Orton, The Main Event At Backlash Likely To Be WWE's Attempt To Give CM Punk A World Title Run

John Cena, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and CM Punk, all making regular appearances in the WWE is a dream come true for any fan. WrestleMania 41 in many ways was a missed opportunity for WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Paul Michael Levesque, aka Triple H, especially due to the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match.

Big things were expected out of the WrestleMania main event featuring two generational superstars, but the match was as timid as it could get. WrestleMania 41 shall forever be indebted to the 'Wiseman' aka Paul Heyman, whose betrayal of CM Punk and Roman Reigns single-handedly saved Mania from being a dud.

Thankfully for the WWE, the fans haven't complained that much about the main event of WrestleMania 41, as John Cena ended up winning his record 17th WWE Undisputed Championship. Since then, Cody Rhodes has been on no show, and it is being speculated that he probably has taken a sabbatical from the WWE.

Cena vs. Orton Feud Likely To Include Punk In The Future

John Cena, Randy Orton, and CM Punk walking around in the WWE at the same time is like a nostalgia trip. The three legendary stars are already fan favorites, and they are still pulling in massive crowds. John Cena is all set to defend his undisputed WWE Championship against his arch-rival Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

This clash might play a pivotal part in the upcoming storylines, but at some point in time, it could include CM Punk too. After John Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber, CM Punk appeared on the following episode of Monday Night RAW; he gave Cena an earful. Punk had also accused Cena of being a fraud who disguised himself as a great guy for all these years.

WWE's next pay-per-view after Backlash will be SummerSlam. Interestingly, the upcoming edition of SummerSlam will be held across two nights. If Cena defeats Orton and ends up defending his title, the WWE might very well include CM Punk in Cena's character arc.

Randy Orton Eyes Another Record Involving Triple H