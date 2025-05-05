Disagreements Between The Rock And Triple H Over Creatives In WWE? Here's When The Final Boss Might Make His In-Ring Return

WWE 's Chief Content Officer (CCO) Paul Michael Levesque, aka Triple H, set the bar way too high with WrestleMania XL last year. The 40th edition of Mania was pathbreaking in many ways. Be it merchandise and ticket sales or viewership records, WrestleMania XL smashed all records in the WWE and kickstarted the Paul Levesque era in style.

Something similar was expected out of WrestleMania 41, also with John Cena turning heel, but things did not shape up in the manner as it might have been planned. This is John Cena's final year in professional wrestling, and he will ride into the sunset as this year comes to a close.

Cena vs. Rhodes was the biggest attraction of WrestleMania 41. Both guys clashed with each other for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fans complained that Cody and Cena lacked chemistry. The interruption by global pop sensation Travis Scott did not help either. The fans waited for The Rock, aka the Final Boss, to come out, but it never happened, leaving a bad taste in the mouth of the WWE Universe.

Creative Differences Between The Rock And Triple H Ruined Mania Plans: Reports

John Cena's whole villain arc and his heel turn had a lot to do with The Rock. After the happenings of the Elimination Chamber, Cena turned against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes on the Final Boss' orders. CM Punk came out the following night and labeled The Rock as a bald fraud.

Just like WrestleMania 40, the fans had expected The Rock to come out and spice up the main event between Rhodes and Cena, but the match was an utter disappointment, to say the least. According to a report in the wrestling world, The Rock and Triple H had loads of creative differences with the Cody vs. Cena storyline, and hence he decided to give Mania a skip.

The Rock being absent from Mania 41 makes the entire Rhodes vs. Cena feud inconsequential, and hence the fans are left disappointed.

Dissecting The Possibilities Of The Rock's Return