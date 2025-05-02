WWE Confirm Venue For Crown Jewel 2025 As John Cena Prepares To Say His Farewell To Fans In Australia

John Cena in 2024 announced that he will be retiring from WWE at the end of 2025. Following his announcement he had also revealed that he will be going on a retirement tour for a whole year to give fans a chance to see him perform for one last time. As of now, John Cena's farewell tour is proceeding in full swing with Cena having already won the WWE Undisputed Championship. John Cena now has 17-World Titles to his name now and for the first time in his career has turned heel. With the tour going on as planned, WWE have announced that their PLE Crown Jewel will not be taking place in Saudi Arabia 2025.

WWE Announce Date And Location For Crown Jewel 2025

WWE via their social media pages announced the date and location for Crown Jewel 2025. For the first time since the PLE was introduced it will not be taking place in Saudi Arabia. WWE have announced that Crown Jewel 2025 will be taking place in Perth, Australia on 11th October.

Moving the PLE to Perth will give Australian fans a chance to watch John Cena perform in the ring one last time and also an opportunity to say their farewells to the 17-time World Champion.

WWE Announce RAW And SmackDown Shows Around Crown Jewel 2025

WWE in their social media post announcing Crown Jewel 2025 also revealed that SmackDown and RAW will also be taking place in Perth, around the time of Crown Jewel. In the post, WWE announced that an episode of SmackDown will be taking place on 10th October, a day before Crown Jewel.

WWE have also announced that an episode of RAW will also be taking on 13th October 2025.