Seth Rollins Signals Possible Exit From The WWE While Updating Contract Status, Talks Life After the Ring
Seth Rollins revealed he has a few years left on his WWE contract and may retire soon to spend more time with his daughter. He’s unsure about wrestling into his 50s, hinting at a future shift.
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has dropped a new bombshell about his future in the WWE and wrestling. The multi-time champ has revealed that he has a few years left in his contract with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.
Seth Rollins also revealed that he wants to be a more family-oriented guy and spend time with his five-year-old daughter, Roux. He also sounded uncertain about wrestling past the age of 50.
Seth Rollins Opens Up On His Future In The WWE And Wrestling After 50s
Over the years, Seth Rollins has built himself up as a superstar in the WWE. From the beginning of his career in NXT to stepping onto the main roster to becoming a multi-time champion, the Visionary has been a top face in the game.
However, all good things come to an end, and Seth Rollins has hinted that his time in the WWE as an active wrestler could end soon.
When Shannon Sharpe asked about his future, Seth Rollins expressed uncertainty about whether he would wrestle in his 50s.
"I don't know if I want to do it into my 50s. I got a couple of years left on my contract with WWE, but yeah, my daughter is four and a half. She’s almost five, and you know, I wouldn’t mind spending some extra time with her in a few years. So we’ll see what happens," Seth Rollins said during his appearance on the Nightcap with former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson.
Seth Rollins To Be In Tag Action With Becky Lynch At Wrestlepalooza PLE
Seth Rollins is currently the face of Monday Night RAW and is also leading the charge of the heel faction 'The Vision'. He has been steadily rising in the game.
The world heavyweight champion will be in action at the WWE's upcoming PLE in Indianapolis.
The Visionary would be in action with his better-half, Becky Lynch, in a mixed tag-team action at the Wrestlepalooza PLE. The WWE's power couple would be up against CM Punk and the recently returned AJ Lee.
